Investors Purchase High Volume of Steel Dynamics Call Options (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,112 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 876% compared to the typical daily volume of 626 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294,630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after purchasing an additional 464,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 713,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,845,000 after purchasing an additional 245,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of STLD opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

