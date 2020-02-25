iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Decreased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 218,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,877,000 after buying an additional 472,812 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

