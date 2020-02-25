istar (NYSE:STAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

istar (NYSE:STAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. istar had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 21.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Shares of istar stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. istar has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. istar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

