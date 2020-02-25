JMP Securities Increases Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $95.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JMP Securities to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRI. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Itron has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Itron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Itron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Itron by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Itron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Itron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

