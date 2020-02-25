JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,633 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $132.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

