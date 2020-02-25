MEDNAX (MD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

MEDNAX (NYSE: MD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/24/2020 – MEDNAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – MEDNAX had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – MEDNAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – MEDNAX had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – MEDNAX was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – MEDNAX is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – MEDNAX was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of MD opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. MEDNAX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

