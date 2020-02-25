Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Metlife were worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

