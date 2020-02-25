MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties comprises about 2.1% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of MGM Growth Properties worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 190,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGP opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.45.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Growth Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

