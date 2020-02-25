Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.92. Micron Technology has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15,552.2% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,423,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,559,000 after buying an additional 30,602 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

