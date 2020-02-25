Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Decreased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,269,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.36.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $266.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.78 and a twelve month high of $287.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

