Morgan Stanley Lowers Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) to Underweight

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANFGY. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

