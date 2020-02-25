Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Msci were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after acquiring an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Msci by 103.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Msci by 59.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Msci by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Msci by 25.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $303.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.74. Msci Inc has a one year low of $177.19 and a one year high of $335.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.