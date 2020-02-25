Myokardia (MYOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Myokardia to post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MYOK opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYOK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Myokardia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.82.

In other news, insider William Fairey sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $197,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $115,201.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,770.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,362. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

