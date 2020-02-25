NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS (NGHCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. NATIONAL GENERAL HLDNS 7.625 SUB NTS has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11.

