Newell Brands Inc (NWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Newell Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 59.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

