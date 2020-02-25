NexPoint Real Estate Finance (ONEW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONEW stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $18.40.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.