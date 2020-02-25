NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 347.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,959,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $273.94 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.06 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.