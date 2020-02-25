NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

NIO stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. NIO has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.90.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

