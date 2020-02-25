Northcoast Research Begins Coverage on Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Analysts at Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. Wendys has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

