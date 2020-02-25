Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

NVS opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Novartis by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Novartis by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

