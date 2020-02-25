Novartis Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,915 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 684% compared to the average volume of 1,520 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Novartis by 113.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.8% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $213.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

