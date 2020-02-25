Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24, RTT News reports. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.21. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

