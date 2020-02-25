Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

