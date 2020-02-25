Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 109.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.7%.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.49. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $7.01.

Several research firms recently commented on ORC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

