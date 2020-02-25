Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ORC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.49. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,201,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 120,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

