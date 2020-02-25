Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.74.

Shares of PANW opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.25 and its 200 day moving average is $225.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 0.96. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $192.17 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 108,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

