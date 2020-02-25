Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $275.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 41.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.74.

PANW opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 108,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

