PAXEX (PAXEX) Achieves Market Cap of $5,045.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $5,045.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 48% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004874 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001082 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000373 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

