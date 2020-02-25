Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,388 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,856,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $87.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.10 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

