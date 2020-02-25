Phantasma (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0339 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Gate.io. Phantasma has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $561,078.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00044931 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00066567 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000866 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,547.30 or 0.99716721 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00068034 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000702 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000469 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

