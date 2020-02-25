Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 150.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

NYSE PDM opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

