Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.10% from the stock’s previous close.

ONEM stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. 1life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.