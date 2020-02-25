Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.89.

Primoris Services stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.98.

PRIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,654,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

