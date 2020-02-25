Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Stake Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 57.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Prologis stock opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $99.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

