PWR Coin (PWR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 877.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 781.4% higher against the US dollar. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $924,442.00 and $13.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.01043440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00044931 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023157 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00214718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00066567 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004263 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.