Ragnarok Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $6,086.00 and $3.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.07 or 0.02829139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00223266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,319,581 coins and its circulating supply is 15,897,870 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

