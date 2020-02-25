Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ralph Lauren (RL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL):

2/18/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $144.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

2/5/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $135.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

2/4/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Ralph Lauren is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $128.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Ralph Lauren had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $134.00.

1/24/2020 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2020 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Ralph Lauren was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months, owing to strong momentum, following its second-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Notably, the company’s sales and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year in the fiscal second quarter. Results benefited from strength in international markets, fueled by sales growth in Europe and Asia. Also, a stringent cost discipline and margin expansion as well as modest growth in North America digital revenues aided results. Further, continued investment in brand elevation and other endeavors bodes well. However, escalating headwinds in Hong Kong are likely to hurt sales in fiscal 2020. Moreover, soft wholesale business and lower digital sales to international shoppers are likely to mar revenues for the North America business in the near term.”

1/3/2020 – Ralph Lauren was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of RL opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $133.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $7,629,938.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

