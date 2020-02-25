Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/20/2020 – Tapestry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Tapestry had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2020 – Tapestry is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Tapestry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Tapestry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Tapestry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Tapestry is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE TPR opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,415,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $388,786,000 after acquiring an additional 399,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,139,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $300,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,402 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,454,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $147,100,000 after acquiring an additional 610,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,261 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,581,000 after acquiring an additional 80,501 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,440,082 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $92,779,000 after acquiring an additional 252,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

