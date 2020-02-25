Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Becton Dickinson and (BDX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Becton Dickinson and (NYSE: BDX):

2/7/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $279.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Becton Dickinson and was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $283.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $288.00.

2/7/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $271.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to . They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Becton Dickinson and was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $306.00.

2/6/2020 – Becton Dickinson and was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $304.00.

2/3/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $255.00.

1/22/2020 – Becton Dickinson and had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $284.00 to $298.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Becton Dickinson and was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $250.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

