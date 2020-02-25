Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $742.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.00. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. Retrophin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $644,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $215,418. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

