Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of 1life Healthcare stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. 1life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

