Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,033 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.27.

ROST stock opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.47. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

