Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

