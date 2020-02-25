Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Sector Perform

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BSM. Scotiabank cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.28.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

BSM opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.