Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Sector Perform

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $69.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -196.60 and a beta of 1.12. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $461,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,793,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,473,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,003 shares of company stock worth $5,342,540. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after buying an additional 217,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,845,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,058,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.