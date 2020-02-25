ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lowered by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $547,821,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,678,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,137,000 after buying an additional 308,023 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after buying an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.82.

ServiceNow stock opened at $333.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.35. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,980,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,598 shares of company stock worth $38,812,696. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

