Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Shake Shack updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

SHAK traded down $7.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.08. Shake Shack has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $105.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHAK. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

