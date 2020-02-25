ShipChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $63.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.07 or 0.02829139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00223266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

