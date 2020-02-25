Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of SIMO opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,019 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,696 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,114 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.