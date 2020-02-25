Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Stake Lessened by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,459,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $186.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.77.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

